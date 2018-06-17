Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $550.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $4,992,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 326,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 57,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

