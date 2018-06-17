Brokerages Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FENC. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $9,705,444.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 846,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,000. Fennec Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 5.32% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 110,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of -0.16. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.99.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

