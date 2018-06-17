Brokerages Anticipate Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Flex Pharma posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flex Pharma.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 104.48% and a negative net margin of 2,842.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Flex Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on Flex Pharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on Flex Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FLKS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.97. Flex Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 75.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 241,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 99,911 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

