Brokerages Anticipate Gartner Inc (IT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $985.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report sales of $985.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $980.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $989.80 million. Gartner reported sales of $843.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.22 million. Gartner had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $202,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $250,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,190.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,893 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 456,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 132,834 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 365,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,312. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Gartner has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

