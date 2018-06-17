Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.92 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,310. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.23. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 16,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $702,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $252,392.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,056. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2,191.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3,372.8% in the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.