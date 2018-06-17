Brokerages Anticipate NRG Yield (NYLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) will post $274.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NRG Yield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.78 million to $276.00 million. NRG Yield posted sales of $284.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Yield will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NRG Yield.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. NRG Yield had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NYLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Yield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Yield from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Yield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYLD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 597,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NRG Yield has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. NRG Yield’s payout ratio is presently 153.09%.

In other news, Director John Chlebowski sold 25,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $452,676.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at $226,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of NRG Yield by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 757,154 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Yield by 305,805.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 688,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 688,063 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Yield by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 500,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Yield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 422,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Yield by 72.2% during the first quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 297,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

