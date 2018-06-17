Brokerages Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Omnicom Group posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 499 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $37,579.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $594,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of Omnicom Group traded up $0.40, reaching $73.90, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

