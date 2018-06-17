Brokerages Anticipate Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach purchased 11,100 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes traded up $0.12, hitting $9.02, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,941,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,826. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

