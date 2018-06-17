Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Corp (REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Regency Centers also posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.63). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $269.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group set a $64.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of Regency Centers traded up $0.31, reaching $59.47, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,158. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair bought 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $99,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

