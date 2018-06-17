Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will report $8.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.49 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $7.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $34.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.06 billion to $35.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $41.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Griffin Securities upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Schlumberger traded down $0.17, hitting $69.43, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,125,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $323,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.