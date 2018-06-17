Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SHOO. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 427,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,098. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 100,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $5,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,777.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,000 shares of company stock worth $5,890,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

