Brokerages Anticipate Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. Tallgrass Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tallgrass Energy Partners.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $179.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a net margin of 68.20% and a return on equity of 30.04%.

TEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

TEP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. 193,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Tallgrass Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 59.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

