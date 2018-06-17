Brokerages Anticipate Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western Gas Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.63. Western Gas Partners posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Gas Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Gas Partners.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $437.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.09 million. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 28.35%. Western Gas Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WES shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Gas Partners traded down $0.80, reaching $51.55, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 417,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,951. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Western Gas Partners has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $57.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This is a boost from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.69%.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

