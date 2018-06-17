Brokerages Expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.03). Acacia Communications posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Acacia Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Acacia Communications to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $117,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $73,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,786 shares of company stock worth $1,787,262 over the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 19.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 215,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,831,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 712,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,035,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 34.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acacia Communications traded down $0.34, reaching $34.98, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 560,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,540. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.25.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

