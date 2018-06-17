Brokerages Expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) to Post ($0.55) EPS

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Acer Therapeutics an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ACER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics opened at $18.70 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

