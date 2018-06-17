Brokerages Expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. ANGI Homeservices reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.35. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $349,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 412,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,929,140.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,694,798 shares of company stock worth $37,107,588 and have sold 78,903 shares worth $1,091,492. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 48,275.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 972,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 970,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 461,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 159,683 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

