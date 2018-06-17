Brokerages Expect Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blue Bird’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Blue Bird reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Bird will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blue Bird.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $216.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.15 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLBD. ValuEngine lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Blue Bird traded up $0.05, hitting $19.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 149,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.27. The firm has a market cap of $513.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 184,451 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 63.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 16,108.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 48,648 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 53.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.