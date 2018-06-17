Brokerages Expect Canon Inc (CAJ) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canon will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canon.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of CAJ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. 372,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Canon has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Canon in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Canon in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canon in the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

