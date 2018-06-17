Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.03 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $306,291.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Donahue sold 5,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $297,509.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,215 shares of company stock worth $1,846,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,999,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 150,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,108. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.75%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

