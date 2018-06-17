Brokerages Expect Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corporate Capital Trust’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Capital Trust will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corporate Capital Trust.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter.

CCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Corporate Capital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Builione purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,030.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 5,604.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,134,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 84,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $788,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Capital Trust traded up $0.06, hitting $16.66, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Corporate Capital Trust has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Capital Trust (CCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.