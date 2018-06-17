Brokerages Expect Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (ESES) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.10). Eco-Stim Energy Solutions reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Get Eco-Stim Energy Solutions alerts:

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESES. ValuEngine raised Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Imperial Capital downgraded Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

Shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions remained flat at $$0.86 during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 988.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,321,359 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 497,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 297,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 193,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100,627 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.