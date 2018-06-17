Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.44 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $657,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

