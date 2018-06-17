Brokerages Expect Five9 Inc (FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Five9 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.71 and a beta of 0.15. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 134,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $3,972,524.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,048 shares of company stock worth $13,742,051 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,721,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after buying an additional 70,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,388,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Five9 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,214,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 84,629 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Five9 by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,130,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after buying an additional 343,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Five9 by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 924,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 157,812 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.