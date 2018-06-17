Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce sales of $95.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $98.00 million. Harmonic reported sales of $82.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $402.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.30 million to $417.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $440.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $437.30 million to $442.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Kvamme purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 758,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,011.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,932,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 271,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 644,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,836,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic remained flat at $$4.45 during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

