Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.31. iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. iRobot had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. BidaskClub cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.80 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRobot from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of iRobot traded down $1.07, reaching $78.92, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,112. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. iRobot has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $109.78.

iRobot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 13,334 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,173 shares in the company, valued at $37,437,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,950 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $896,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,445. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in iRobot by 702.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 442,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after buying an additional 387,573 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in iRobot by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 689,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after buying an additional 355,441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iRobot by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,038,000 after buying an additional 315,233 shares during the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $21,860,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,164,000 after buying an additional 251,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

