Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.81 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, VP Brian A. Deck purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,626.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.44 per share, with a total value of $25,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,355.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

