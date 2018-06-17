Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce sales of $152.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.93 million. Kadant reported sales of $110.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $625.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $632.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $663.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $648.00 million to $681.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.42 million. Kadant had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of KAI opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kadant has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $188,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sandra L. Lambert sold 2,475 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $258,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,711. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

