Brokerages Expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Papa John’s Int’l reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $427.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.20 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l traded up $0.12, hitting $52.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,705. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth $41,465,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth $7,606,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth $6,199,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $5,973,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John's Int'l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

