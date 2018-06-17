Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In related news, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,344,028.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,843.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $74,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,864. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 28,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 97,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

