Brokerages Expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will post sales of $26.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.41 billion and the lowest is $24.67 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted sales of $20.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year sales of $100.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.13 billion to $113.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $81.31 billion to $133.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Societe Generale downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR traded up $0.12, reaching $9.78, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 56,561,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,005,608. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 95,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

