Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) to report sales of $34.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.86 million and the lowest is $33.38 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $34.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $137.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $137.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $157.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.75 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on SeaSpine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

SeaSpine stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,286. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $171.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, Director Keith Bradley sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $31,203.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,502 shares in the company, valued at $364,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 35.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 102,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

