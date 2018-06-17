Brokerages Expect Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $29.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGC. BidaskClub lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $29.00 price target on Superior Group of Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 25,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $73.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Uniform Group, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

