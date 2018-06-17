Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.30 Million

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to announce sales of $691.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $673.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $702.20 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $659.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.33 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 161.62% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 688,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 961,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $68.05.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.