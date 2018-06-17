Brokerages Expect The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. The Walt Disney reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Vetr upgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.13 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Macquarie set a $125.00 price objective on The Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $116,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney traded down $0.11, reaching $99.36, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,290. The stock has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

