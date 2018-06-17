Brokerages Expect USG Co. (USG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that USG Co. (NYSE:USG) will post $867.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for USG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $883.00 million. USG reported sales of $811.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USG will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USG.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). USG had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on USG from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut USG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on USG and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Raymond James downgraded USG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of USG traded down $0.01, reaching $43.18, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,392. USG has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.39.

In related news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $620,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in USG during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USG in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USG in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of USG by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USG in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

