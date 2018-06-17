Brokerages Expect Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.34. Virtusa reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.44 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Maxim Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Virtusa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of Virtusa traded down $1.21, hitting $47.14, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 11,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

In other news, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $191,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $142,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,696 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,894. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,741,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 2.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

