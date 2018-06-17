Brokerages Set $16.50 Price Target for BBX Capital Corp Class A (BBX)

Shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:BBX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BBX Capital Corp Class A an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBX Capital Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on BBX Capital Corp Class A from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on BBX Capital Corp Class A in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A traded down $0.01, hitting $9.07, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 143,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.78. BBX Capital Corp Class A has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:BBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.22 million. BBX Capital Corp Class A had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. sell-side analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp Class A will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlie C. Winningham II sold 13,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $124,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 82,826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A by 4,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital Corp Class A

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

