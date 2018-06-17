Brokerages Set $6.00 Target Price for Amira Nature Foods Ltd (ANFI)

Shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Amira Nature Foods an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, S&P Equity Research raised their price objective on shares of Amira Nature Foods from $2.65 to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

ANFI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 141,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.26. Amira Nature Foods has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 2,248.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 819,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 784,871 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amira Nature Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

