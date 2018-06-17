Brokerages Set Avista Corp (AVA) Target Price at $46.50

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other Avista news, insider Jason R. Thackston sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $52,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,709 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $89,995.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,626.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,809 shares of company stock valued at $621,532 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,800,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,622,000 after buying an additional 272,743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista traded up $0.01, reaching $52.79, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 638,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,360. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.32. Avista has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $388.75 million during the quarter. Avista had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3725 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.41%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

