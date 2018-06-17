Brokerages Set Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) PT at $12.00

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Banco Santander Brasil traded up $0.05, reaching $7.76, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,605,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 10.98%. research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 6,501.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 48,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

