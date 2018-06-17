Brokerages Set BT Group (BTA) Price Target at $318.13

Shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 318.13 ($4.27).

BTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of BT Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 280 ($3.76) in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.36) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 10.55 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

