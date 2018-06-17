Brokerages Set CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Price Target at $14.17

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

CTT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of CTT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 200,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,113. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $634.40 million, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.63.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -158.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 196,843 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,254,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 520,800 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.