Brokerages Set Dexcom (DXCM) Price Target at $71.06

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.06.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dexcom in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dexcom in a report on Sunday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dexcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dexcom in a report on Friday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dexcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other Dexcom news, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $655,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,863.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $176,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,009. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dexcom during the first quarter worth $67,132,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dexcom during the fourth quarter worth $48,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dexcom by 429.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,616,000 after buying an additional 794,175 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Dexcom by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,495,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,829,000 after buying an additional 734,325 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Dexcom by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,911,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,684,000 after buying an additional 592,275 shares during the period.

Shares of Dexcom traded up $0.52, reaching $88.00, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 602,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,851. Dexcom has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -151.72 and a beta of 0.01.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Dexcom had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Dexcom will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

