Brokerages Set Ferguson Plc (FERG) Target Price at $5,980.77

Shares of Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,980.77 ($79.63).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,500 ($86.54) to GBX 6,280 ($83.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,800 ($77.22) to GBX 6,175 ($82.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,950 ($79.22) to GBX 5,985 ($79.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,250 ($83.21) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ICAP reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($83.88) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider John W. Martin bought 5,523 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,418 ($72.13) per share, with a total value of £299,236.14 ($398,397.20). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,378 ($71.60), for a total value of £355,808.48 ($473,716.52).

LON FERG traded down GBX 185 ($2.46) on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,943 ($79.12). 2,228,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,427 ($58.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,722 ($76.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.57.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

