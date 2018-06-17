Brokerages Set GrubHub Inc (GRUB) PT at $95.03

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of GrubHub to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of GRUB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $178,518.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $357,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at $700,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,134 shares of company stock worth $8,587,373. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in GrubHub by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 11,254,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,007,000 after purchasing an additional 97,422 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in GrubHub by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,666,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $879,346,000 after purchasing an additional 318,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,177,000 after acquiring an additional 260,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 996.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,610,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,539 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,874,000 after acquiring an additional 94,823 shares during the period.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

