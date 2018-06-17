Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) PT at $37.56

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. 614,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,932. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $174.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.65 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $1,659,508.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,465,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,213 shares of company stock worth $2,438,849. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,774,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.