Brokerages Set ICF International Inc (ICFI) PT at $70.83

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of ICFI traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $68.35. 94,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,385. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ICF International has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $69.05.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.97 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

In related news, COO John Wasson sold 12,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $811,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,246 shares of company stock worth $5,102,215 in the last 90 days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

