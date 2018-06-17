Brokerages Set JD.Com Inc (JD) Target Price at $51.36

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr cut JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.29 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD.Com opened at $43.59 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,359.00, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $100.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.