Brokerages Set National General Holdings (NGHC) PT at $29.20

National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National General from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC remained flat at $$26.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 171,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.93. National General has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. National General had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. National General’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $161,345.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17 shares in the company, valued at $413.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Newgarden sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $123,337.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National General during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of National General during the first quarter worth about $277,000. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 86.0% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 2,162,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 12.9% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 33,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 83.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

