Brokerages Set ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Target Price at $70.33

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.10 per share, with a total value of $51,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONE Gas traded up $1.12, hitting $71.49, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 420,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,675. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.17.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $638.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.37%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

